OPEC+ Boosts Oil Output Amid Global Supply Challenges

OPEC+ plans to increase oil output targets by 188,000 barrels per day starting in August. Despite recent production struggles due to geopolitical tensions, supply has gradually recovered. Oil prices, although still fluctuating, have stabilized with global strategic stock releases helping to alleviate pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Opec Is Set To Agree On Sunday Another Increase In Output Targets From August | Updated: 05-07-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 14:19 IST
OPEC+ Boosts Oil Output Amid Global Supply Challenges
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OPEC+ is poised to raise oil output targets again from August, sources revealed Sunday, aligning with the goal to bolster global supply as oil prices dip amid the partial reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The oil-producing alliance is set to boost production by 188,000 barrels per day in August, supplementing similar raises from previous months, prior to their meeting on Sunday. Core members have shown consensus on this preliminary decision.

Challenges persist for OPEC+ due to limited exports during the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, impacting key members' output like Saudi Arabia and Iraq. However, production is slowly recuperating thanks to U.S. interventions, yet still below pre-conflict levels despite strategic stock releases easing global pressures.

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