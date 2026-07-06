Unihealth Hospitals Boosts East African Presence with 99.81% Stake in Uganda's Victoria Hospital

Unihealth Hospitals Limited has announced a significant expansion in its international holdings by increasing its stake in Victoria Hospital Limited, Uganda, to 99.81%. This strategic move, achieved through a share swap, marks a pivotal development in Unihealth's international growth strategy, especially within the burgeoning East African healthcare market.

The acquisition will see Unihealth issuing 12,50,000 equity shares to existing Victoria Hospital shareholders Bhasker Kotecha and Dr. Chirag Kotecha in exchange for their 49.81% interest in Victoria Hospital. This transaction will be conducted without depleting Unihealth's cash resources, ensuring financial agility for future endeavors.

Victoria Hospital, known for its stellar financial performance, boasting steady revenue and profit growth, further solidified its attractiveness with a corporate tax holiday until June 2034 and a debt-free status. Unihealth's majority ownership will allow it to capitalize on Victoria Hospital's scaling potential, aligned under a unified healthcare platform for strategic regional growth.