Unihealth Hospitals Boosts East African Presence with 99.81% Stake in Uganda's Victoria Hospital

Unihealth Hospitals Limited is set to gain near-complete control of Uganda's Victoria Hospital by acquiring a 99.81% stake through a strategic share swap. The move strengthens UniHealth's international growth and enhances its financial flexibility for future expansions, bolstering its position in East Africa's healthcare sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-07-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 11:08 IST
Unihealth Hospitals Boosts East African Presence with 99.81% Stake in Uganda's Victoria Hospital
Unihealth Hospitals Limited to Increase Stake in Victoria Hospital Limited to 99.81% Through Strategic Share Swap Transaction. Image Credit: ANI

Unihealth Hospitals Limited has announced a significant expansion in its international holdings by increasing its stake in Victoria Hospital Limited, Uganda, to 99.81%. This strategic move, achieved through a share swap, marks a pivotal development in Unihealth's international growth strategy, especially within the burgeoning East African healthcare market.

The acquisition will see Unihealth issuing 12,50,000 equity shares to existing Victoria Hospital shareholders Bhasker Kotecha and Dr. Chirag Kotecha in exchange for their 49.81% interest in Victoria Hospital. This transaction will be conducted without depleting Unihealth's cash resources, ensuring financial agility for future endeavors.

Victoria Hospital, known for its stellar financial performance, boasting steady revenue and profit growth, further solidified its attractiveness with a corporate tax holiday until June 2034 and a debt-free status. Unihealth's majority ownership will allow it to capitalize on Victoria Hospital's scaling potential, aligned under a unified healthcare platform for strategic regional growth.

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