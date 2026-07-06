Kyiv Under Siege: Missile Strikes and Rising Tensions

Early Monday morning, Kyiv witnessed a grave assault as Russian missiles and drones struck the city, leaving at least 11 dead. This attack marks one of the deadliest this year, occurring just days before the NATO summit in Turkey, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss conflict resolution.

The intensity of the bombardment has ravaged several apartment blocks in Kyiv, including a nine-storey residential structure in the Podilskyi district. Emergency responders are diligently working to rescue individuals trapped amidst the wreckage. Tragically, the death toll has reached 11, with dozens more injured across the city.

The situation remains tense as both military and civilian targets were hit. Meanwhile, retaliatory Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian assets added another layer to this complex confrontation, signaling an escalation of conflict as military engagements continue on both sides.