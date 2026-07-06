Debate Over Constitutional Safeguards Heats Up as BJP Criticizes Congress

The political arena is charged with tension as the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill becomes a pivotal issue. BJP leader Karunasagar has publicly criticized Congress for opposing the legislation aimed at enhancing the accountability of those in high office. This amendment seeks to remove leaders who are in judicial custody for 30 days on serious criminal charges.

Addressing ANI, Karunasagar accused Congress of hypocrisy, highlighting their contradictory stance on transparency and governance reforms. He stated that the Congress preaches anti-corruption measures while resisting the amendment, which is not a verdict of guilt but rather a mechanism to maintain executive integrity and public trust in governance.

The proposed Bill, introduced in August 2025, targets the period before a formal conviction, aiming to prevent governance from being undermined by leaders operating behind bars. With scrutiny underway by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, the Bill's critics raise concerns about potential misuse to unsettle political adversaries, challenging its adherence to constitutional principles.