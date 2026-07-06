Debate Over Constitutional Safeguards Heats Up as BJP Criticizes Congress

BJP leader Karunasagar lashes out at Congress for opposing the proposed 130th Amendment, which mandates removal from office if leaders are in custody for 30 days. The legislation, intended to uphold governance integrity, faces resistance amidst concerns of potential misuse against political adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 12:24 IST
Debate Over Constitutional Safeguards Heats Up as BJP Criticizes Congress
Bhartiya Janata Party leader Karunasagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political arena is charged with tension as the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill becomes a pivotal issue. BJP leader Karunasagar has publicly criticized Congress for opposing the legislation aimed at enhancing the accountability of those in high office. This amendment seeks to remove leaders who are in judicial custody for 30 days on serious criminal charges.

Addressing ANI, Karunasagar accused Congress of hypocrisy, highlighting their contradictory stance on transparency and governance reforms. He stated that the Congress preaches anti-corruption measures while resisting the amendment, which is not a verdict of guilt but rather a mechanism to maintain executive integrity and public trust in governance.

The proposed Bill, introduced in August 2025, targets the period before a formal conviction, aiming to prevent governance from being undermined by leaders operating behind bars. With scrutiny underway by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, the Bill's critics raise concerns about potential misuse to unsettle political adversaries, challenging its adherence to constitutional principles.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026