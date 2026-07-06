Samsung Workers Rally Against Unequal Bonuses
Samsung Electronics workers in the smartphone, television, and home appliance division plan to hold a protest rally on July 16. The demonstration is in response to significant bonuses negotiated by the company's chip workers, indicating dissatisfaction with bonus disparities within the company.
Samsung Electronics employees in the smartphone, television, and home appliance division are preparing for a protest rally scheduled on July 16, as revealed by their union.
The planned demonstration aims to express discontent over the substantial bonuses recently secured by chip workers within the company.
The move highlights growing concerns about inequality in bonus distributions at one of the world's leading electronics manufacturers.