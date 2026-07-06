Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia: Strengthening Ties and Economic Prospects

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Saudi Arabia, following an invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This was announced by the Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Humayun Kabir, during a press briefing on Monday.

Kabir outlined the cordial dynamics initiated after a call by Saudi Ambassador Dr. Abdullah Jafar H. Bin Abiyah with Prime Minister Rahman, during which pleasantries and invitations were exchanged. The Crown Prince's interest in visiting Bangladesh was also highlighted, indicating a shift towards stronger bilateral relations.

Emphasizing economic opportunities, Kabir mentioned a growing interest from Saudi public and private sectors in investing in Bangladesh, marking a momentous phase in diplomatic ties. Kabir attributed this diplomatic advancement to proactive outreach efforts by the current administration in strengthening bonds with Middle Eastern nations.