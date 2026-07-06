Uzbekistan: Rising Hub for Indian Medical Students

New Delhi, India: Uzbekistan is quickly becoming a top choice for Indian students pursuing medical degrees abroad as the 2026 admission season intensifies. Currently, around 16,000 Indian students are studying at medical institutions in Uzbekistan, drawn by improved academic standards and clinical training.

The Indian Embassy in Tashkent continues to collaborate with the Uzbek government and medical universities to ensure compliance with the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, 2021, set by the National Medical Commission (NMC). A recent NMC Alert Note urges students to verify FMGL compliance before enrollment.

Discussions are ongoing to enhance English-medium instruction and clinical exposure in Uzbek institutions. The Embassy has released guidelines for Indian students on admission procedures and recognised universities. With affordable fees and a strong FMGE pass rate, Uzbekistan remains attractive to aspiring medical professionals from India.