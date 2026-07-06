India's Renewable Energy Surge Powers Ahead

India anticipates a 6% annual rise in power demand within the next four to five years, driven by significant renewable energy expansions of 45-50 GW annually. Renewable energy companies are predicted to maintain robust growth, with solar and wind capacity on track to meet ambitious targets, despite seasonal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 12:44 IST
India's Renewable Energy Surge Powers Ahead
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's power demand is projecting an upward trajectory, with expectations of a 6% annual growth over the coming four to five years. This surge is bolstered by consistent renewable energy capacity expansions ranging from 45 to 50 gigawatts annually, according to a new report by Centrum Institutional Research.

Even amid typically slow periods for renewable energy equipment manufacturers, the report forecasts a strong June-quarter performance for renewable energy firms. The early months of FY27 saw India adding 6.8 GW of solar capacity and 712 MW of wind capacity, aligning with the country's annual capacity addition goals of 45-50 GW in the renewable sector.

Solar manufacturers are capitalizing on domestic demand coupled with opportunities for import substitution, while independent power producers (IPPs) are dramatically augmenting their operational portfolios. A strategic expansion in hybrid renewable, Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), and energy storage projects is underway, steering India towards achieving its ambitious 2030 target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity.

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