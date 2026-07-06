Jordan Parts Ways with Coach Jamal Sellami Amid World Cup Exit

Jordan Have Parted Ways With Head Coach Jamal Sellami Following Their Early Exit From The World Cup

Jordan Football Association has confirmed that head coach Jamal Sellami is leaving his position, following the team's early exit from the World Cup. Jordan lost all three of its group stage matches against Austria, Iraq, and Argentina. This decision was announced by JFA President Prince Ali bin Al Hussein.

Sellami, who took the helm in June 2024, was instrumental in helping Jordan qualify for the World Cup for the first time. Despite this historic achievement, the team's disappointing performance in the tournament led to his departure as coach.

During his tenure, Sellami guided Jordan to the final of the 2025 Arab Cup, where they were defeated by Morocco in an intense match. Acknowledging his contributions, Prince Ali expressed deep appreciation for Sellami's dedication, noting that he will always be cherished as a 'son of Jordan.'