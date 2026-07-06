Strait of Hormuz: A Fleet's Long-Awaited Exit

A Fleet Of Japanlinked Vessels Was Exiting The Strait Of Hormuz On Monday While A Supertanker Carrying Saudi Crude For South Korea Left Over The Weekend

After months of being stranded in the Gulf due to the ongoing Iran conflict, a fleet of 10 Japan-linked vessels has finally begun its exit from the Strait of Hormuz. This significant move follows shipping data released by LSEG.

The departing fleet includes six very large crude carriers, carrying a total of 12 million barrels of Middle Eastern crude. Additionally, there are two chemical tankers, a vehicle carrier, and a container ship, according to the data. These tankers have been loaded with crude from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar since late February to early March.

Notably, most of these vessels are managed by the Japanese shipper Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, which has emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of its seafarers, cargo, and vessels while navigating the strait. In a related event, a South Korean refiner, S-Oil, confirmed that the VLCC Long Wind, which is carrying oil to its refinery, exited the strait over the weekend, with an expected arrival in Onsan, South Korea, on July 26.