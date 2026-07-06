Merger Talks: Solstice Advanced Materials and Element Solutions Eye $27 Billion Group

Solstice Advanced Materials, formerly part of Honeywell, is in discussions for a merger with Element Solutions. This potential deal could create a combined entity valued at $27 billion, according to the Financial Times. Reuters has yet to confirm the details of this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solstice Advanced Materials | Updated: 06-07-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 11:24 IST
Merger Talks: Solstice Advanced Materials and Element Solutions Eye $27 Billion Group

In a significant development within the chemicals industry, Solstice Advanced Materials, which separated from Honeywell last year, is reportedly in discussions to merge with chemicals company Element Solutions, according to the Financial Times.

This potential merger could result in the formation of a combined group valued at an impressive $27 billion, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The deal, if finalized, is expected to significantly alter the landscape of the sector.

As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the details of this report.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026