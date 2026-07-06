Merger Talks: Solstice Advanced Materials and Element Solutions Eye $27 Billion Group

In a significant development within the chemicals industry, Solstice Advanced Materials, which separated from Honeywell last year, is reportedly in discussions to merge with chemicals company Element Solutions, according to the Financial Times.

This potential merger could result in the formation of a combined group valued at an impressive $27 billion, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The deal, if finalized, is expected to significantly alter the landscape of the sector.

As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the details of this report.