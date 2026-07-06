Solstice and Element Solutions: Mega Merger on the Horizon
Solstice Advanced Materials is in negotiations to merge with Element Solutions, potentially forming a $27 billion entity, according to reports. While a deal remains on the table, neither company has made an official comment. Solstice and Element have market values around $12.73 billion and $10.63 billion respectively.
Solstice Advanced Materials, a recent spin-off from Honeywell, is reportedly in talks to merge with chemicals company Element Solutions. This information comes from a Financial Times report on Monday.
The discussions center around a merger of equals, aiming to create a combined company with an estimated valuation of about $27 billion, including debt. The report, citing sources familiar with the negotiations, leaves some room for verification as Reuters has yet to confirm these claims independently.
The current market valuations for Solstice Advanced Materials and Element Solutions are approximately $12.73 billion and $10.63 billion respectively, according to LSEG data. However, both firms have so far declined to comment on these developments.