India's Auto Industry: Q1FY27 Revenue Soars Amid Cost Challenges

India's automotive industry is set for a notable surge in revenue during the first quarter of FY27, driven by strong demand and advantageous pricing strategies, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. Despite this growth, rising input costs related to the West Asia conflict are anticipated to limit EBITDA expansion to 10%.

Nuvama's report highlights that while most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and ancillary companies will likely post strong double-digit growth, the performance could vary within the sector. Two-wheelers and specific ancillary segments are expected to outperform, whereas certain passenger vehicle manufacturers and tire-related firms might face margin pressure from escalating costs and reduced scale benefits.

Domestic passenger vehicle volumes climbed by approximately 26% year-on-year in Q1FY27, with exports rising about 6%. This was supported by an enhanced product mix and increased electrification. Meanwhile, tractor volumes rose by 20%, aiding revenue growth via improved realizations. Two-wheeler volumes also showed substantial growth, with exports up by over 30%, underscoring the robust industry performance.