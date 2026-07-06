India's Auto Industry: Q1FY27 Revenue Soars Amid Cost Challenges

India's auto sector projects a significant rise in revenue for Q1FY27, fueled by robust demand and strategic pricing. However, increased input costs due to geopolitical tensions may restrict EBITDA growth to 10%. Variations expected across segments, with two-wheelers and select ancillaries likely to excel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 12:02 IST
India's Auto Industry: Q1FY27 Revenue Soars Amid Cost Challenges
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's automotive industry is set for a notable surge in revenue during the first quarter of FY27, driven by strong demand and advantageous pricing strategies, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. Despite this growth, rising input costs related to the West Asia conflict are anticipated to limit EBITDA expansion to 10%.

Nuvama's report highlights that while most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and ancillary companies will likely post strong double-digit growth, the performance could vary within the sector. Two-wheelers and specific ancillary segments are expected to outperform, whereas certain passenger vehicle manufacturers and tire-related firms might face margin pressure from escalating costs and reduced scale benefits.

Domestic passenger vehicle volumes climbed by approximately 26% year-on-year in Q1FY27, with exports rising about 6%. This was supported by an enhanced product mix and increased electrification. Meanwhile, tractor volumes rose by 20%, aiding revenue growth via improved realizations. Two-wheeler volumes also showed substantial growth, with exports up by over 30%, underscoring the robust industry performance.

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