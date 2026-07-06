Jude Bellingham's Heroics Propel England to World Cup Glory

England's Jude Bellingham played a pivotal role in their 3-2 victory over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, scoring twice to secure a quarter-final spot. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award, and he expressed pride in uniting fans across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 13:24 IST
Jude Bellingham's Heroics Propel England to World Cup Glory
England's Jude Bellingham during FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Croatia (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has praised the team's thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, calling it a 'spectacular' triumph. The win, led by captain Harry Kane, advances England into the quarter-finals. Bellingham shined with two goals, while Kane also found the net from the penalty spot, earning Bellingham the Player of the Match accolade.

In a post-match interview with Sky Sports Football, Bellingham shared his excitement about the joy the victory brought to England fans. He emphasized his pride in being part of a team that unites the nation, hoping the memorable performance remains cherished by fans for generations.

According to FIFA, Bellingham, at 23 years and six days old, set a new record as the youngest player to make 10 FIFA World Cup appearances. England, despite being down to 10 men after Jarell Quansah's red card in the 54th minute, held off a determined Mexico side aiming for their first quarter-final appearance in 40 years. England will face Norway in Miami on July 11.

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