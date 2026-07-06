Mega Merger in Specialty Chemicals: Solstice and Element Solutions in $27 Billion Talks

Honeywell Spinoff Solstice Advanced Materials Is In Talks To Merge With Element Solutions In A Deal That Could Create A Chemicals Company Valued At About Billion Including Debt

Talks are underway between Honeywell spinoff Solstice Advanced Materials and Element Solutions that could result in a merger valued at approximately $27 billion, including debt. This potential unification seeks to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for specialty chemicals critical in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and semiconductor manufacturing.

According to insiders cited by the Financial Times, the deal would likely be a merger of equals, predominantly involving stock, and could be finalized as early as this week. However, discussions remain tentative, with no binding agreement yet secured.

Solstice, spun off last year, focuses on producing specialty chemicals for various industries, including semiconductors and healthcare. Since its inception, it has witnessed increasing demand for its products, spurred by advances in AI technology. Meanwhile, Element Solutions has reported significant growth this year, driven by similar market trends in electronics manufacturing.