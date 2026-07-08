Dollar Rises Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

The dollar rose slightly on Tuesday following consecutive sessions of minor declines, as geopolitical tensions simmered globally. The yen, meanwhile, hovered near a four-decade low, with investors on alert for potential Japanese intervention to support the flagging currency. The greenback remained largely unmoved by reports of Iran's missile attack on ships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which led to damages including to an LNG carrier. Despite these developments, Qatar has blamed Iran for the incident as crude prices surged amid supply disruption concerns.

The dollar index, tracking the greenback against major currencies, gained 0.09% to hit 100.95, while the euro fell 0.11% to $1.1427. John Williams, New York Fed President, expressed reduced anxiety over price pressures due to sliding energy prices, contrasting with ECB official Fabio Panetta's caution over the EU's economic fragility, advocating for diverse monetary policy frameworks. The U.S. Commerce Department noted a 42.2% spike in the trade gap to $77.6 billion, driven by an AI-led surge in capital goods imports.

While the yen gained temporary support, edging up 0.1% to 161.89 per dollar, it remained close to recent lows, as speculation grew around Japan's intervention strategy. As investors anticipate the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes under new Chair Kevin Warsh, there is a diminished expectation of U.S. rate hikes this year amid weaker jobs reports. Sterling also reacted, dipping 0.13% to $1.3372, following a recent peak.