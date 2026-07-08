Dollar Rises Amid Global Economic Uncertainties

The dollar rose slightly, showing resilience amid global geopolitical tensions, including Iran's attack on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The yen hovered near historic lows, with possible Japanese intervention in focus. Investors observed the Federal Reserve's guidance, and U.S. economic indicators reflected shifts in trade deficits and inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dollar Rose Modestly On Tuesday Following Consecutive Sessions Of Slight Declines While The Yen Held Near A Fourdecade Low | Updated: 08-07-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 00:20 IST
Dollar Rises Amid Global Economic Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar rose slightly on Tuesday following consecutive sessions of minor declines, as geopolitical tensions simmered globally. The yen, meanwhile, hovered near a four-decade low, with investors on alert for potential Japanese intervention to support the flagging currency. The greenback remained largely unmoved by reports of Iran's missile attack on ships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which led to damages including to an LNG carrier. Despite these developments, Qatar has blamed Iran for the incident as crude prices surged amid supply disruption concerns.

The dollar index, tracking the greenback against major currencies, gained 0.09% to hit 100.95, while the euro fell 0.11% to $1.1427. John Williams, New York Fed President, expressed reduced anxiety over price pressures due to sliding energy prices, contrasting with ECB official Fabio Panetta's caution over the EU's economic fragility, advocating for diverse monetary policy frameworks. The U.S. Commerce Department noted a 42.2% spike in the trade gap to $77.6 billion, driven by an AI-led surge in capital goods imports.

While the yen gained temporary support, edging up 0.1% to 161.89 per dollar, it remained close to recent lows, as speculation grew around Japan's intervention strategy. As investors anticipate the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes under new Chair Kevin Warsh, there is a diminished expectation of U.S. rate hikes this year amid weaker jobs reports. Sterling also reacted, dipping 0.13% to $1.3372, following a recent peak.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

The Next Supply Chain Revolution Is Digital, Green and More Regional Than Global

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026