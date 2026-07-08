Tensions Flare in Strait of Hormuz: US Cuts Iranian Oil Sales

The United States has revoked a license allowing Iranian oil sales, citing Iran's hostile actions in the Strait of Hormuz. This move follows attacks on tankers, risking further strain on US-Iran relations. The region's tension could disrupt global oil supply and influence energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States Is Revoking A General License That Authorized The Sale Of Iranian Oil | Updated: 08-07-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 00:20 IST
Tensions Flare in Strait of Hormuz: US Cuts Iranian Oil Sales
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The United States has revoked a general license authorizing the sale of Iranian oil, a decision announced by a U.S. official on Tuesday. The revocation is presented as a response to what officials describe as 'wholly unacceptable' actions by Iran in the strategic Strait of Hormuz following tanker attacks.

The revocation follows an incident where three tankers were reportedly struck by unknown projectiles in or near the Strait of Hormuz. While the British navy-affiliated agency UKMTO has reported these attacks, Tehran has neither commented nor claimed any responsibility for them.

This development poses a risk to the tenuous diplomatic dialogue between the U.S. and Iran, potentially jeopardizing an ongoing negotiation over Iran's nuclear program and oil export sanctions. The Strait of Hormuz is critical, with a fifth of the world's oil passing through it daily, so any disruption could significantly impact global energy prices and Iran's economy.

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