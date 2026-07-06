Eurozone on the Brink: New Middle East Conflict and U.S. Sell-off Pose Major Risks

A New Middle East Conflict And A Us Assets Selloff Are The Two Biggest Risks To The Euro Zone

The European Stability Mechanism has issued a stark warning about the economic risks facing the eurozone, identifying a new Middle East conflict and a U.S. asset sell-off as the two primary threats. These factors, if combined, could drag the euro area into a recession and drive inflation up to 5%, the ESM stated in its Euro Area Stability Watch report.

Europe is now more linked to American financial markets than ever before, with the eurozone's GDP exposure to the United States reaching 47% last year, a significant increase from 18% in 2013. This connection heightens the risk of a sudden asset price correction emerging from the U.S., given political uncertainties, fiscal concerns, and high equity valuations driven by AI-related earnings.

The report highlights the vulnerability of European investors, who could face substantial losses if U.S. asset prices materially reprice. Furthermore, the potential energy shock due to ongoing tensions in Iran could further destabilize global markets, particularly if key shipping lanes like the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted.