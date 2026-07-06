India Inc's Import Stability Amid Global Supply Shocks

Despite mounting concerns over global supply disruptions, a report from Bank of Baroda indicates that India Inc's import dependence remains largely stable, isolated to certain sectors rather than across the wider corporate landscape.

Analyzing data from 1,372 non-financial companies, the report pointed out that the import-to-net sales ratio has remained flat, even as industries grapple with rising oil and metal costs due to the West Asia crisis. It highlighted that while some sectors, such as chemicals and consumer durables, have decreased their import reliance, others like industrial gases and fuels continue to exhibit high import-to-net sales ratios.

The report underscored import concentration in a few sectors rather than a broad-based vulnerability, suggesting limited impact from global supply shocks on the Indian corporate scene. It calls for targeted policy measures to mitigate sector-specific impacts, reducing the risk of widespread economic disruptions.