India Inc's Import Stability Amid Global Supply Shocks

A report by Bank of Baroda reveals that India Inc's import dependence remains stable despite global supply disruptions, affecting only specific sectors. By analyzing 1,372 companies, it shows reduced import intensity in several fields, highlighting resilience in the face of rising oil and metal prices amid the West Asia crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:46 IST
India Inc's Import Stability Amid Global Supply Shocks
Representational Image (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Despite mounting concerns over global supply disruptions, a report from Bank of Baroda indicates that India Inc's import dependence remains largely stable, isolated to certain sectors rather than across the wider corporate landscape.

Analyzing data from 1,372 non-financial companies, the report pointed out that the import-to-net sales ratio has remained flat, even as industries grapple with rising oil and metal costs due to the West Asia crisis. It highlighted that while some sectors, such as chemicals and consumer durables, have decreased their import reliance, others like industrial gases and fuels continue to exhibit high import-to-net sales ratios.

The report underscored import concentration in a few sectors rather than a broad-based vulnerability, suggesting limited impact from global supply shocks on the Indian corporate scene. It calls for targeted policy measures to mitigate sector-specific impacts, reducing the risk of widespread economic disruptions.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026