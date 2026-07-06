Hafiz Saeed Indicted in Kashmir Attack

India's anti-terrorism agency has charged Hafiz Saeed, founder of the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, for an attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir last year. This incident escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indias Antiterrorism Agency Said It Filed Charges On Monday Against Hafiz Saeed | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:52 IST
Hafiz Saeed Indicted in Kashmir Attack
Hafiz Saeed

On Monday, India's anti-terrorism agency formally charged Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, for orchestrating an attack targeting tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir last year. Saeed, a well-known figurehead of the Pakistan-based Islamist militant group, faces serious allegations over the assault that significantly heightened hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The attack, which occurred in a region frequently gripped by unrest, led to a considerable increase in diplomatic strain between the neighboring countries. The charges against Saeed underscore India's ongoing commitment to addressing cross-border terrorism issues.

This development is a crucial step not only in seeking justice for the attack but also in international efforts to counteract global terrorism. It highlights the delicate geopolitical dynamics in South Asia, particularly the ongoing conflict in Kashmir.

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