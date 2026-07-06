Global Push for Harmonized AI Rules: Guterres Calls for Child Safety Measures

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasizes the urgent need for globally harmonized rules on artificial intelligence. He highlights potential risks, particularly to children, and calls for comprehensive safety standards. The inaugural U.N. Global Dialogue on AI Governance aims to discuss mitigating harm while leveraging AI’s opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adds Guterres Comment On Development And Ai In Paragraph | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:47 IST
Global Push for Harmonized AI Rules: Guterres Calls for Child Safety Measures
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UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged for global harmonization of rules governing artificial intelligence, with a strong emphasis on child safety. Addressing delegates in Geneva, he warned of AI's rapid development outpacing regulatory measures and stressed the need for ‘guardrails’ to prevent potential risks.

Guterres advocated for an AI Child Safety Pledge, pushing companies to ensure AI systems are child-safe prior to release. He argued for systems that intervene when a child exhibits distress and prohibits the generation of harmful content. The inaugural U.N. Global Dialogue on AI Governance seeks to explore these issues without forming a treaty.

The dialogue will consider a report by 40 AI experts, examining AI’s concentrated development in a few countries and companies. With AI adoption lagging in developing countries, Guterres and other leaders called for equal participation in AI advancements to prevent digital inequalities.

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