George Clooney to Receive Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion

Renowned Hollywood actor and filmmaker George Clooney is set to be honored with the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 83rd Venice Film Festival. Clooney, a notable presence at Venice, has frequently showcased his work there, marking his deep ties to the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hollywood Star And Filmmaker George Clooney Will Be Honoured With This Years Venice Film Festival Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:44 IST
George Clooney to Receive Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion
George Clooney

Acclaimed Hollywood star George Clooney is being celebrated with the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, as organizers revealed on Monday.

Clooney's association with the festival spans nearly three decades, stretching back to his 1998 appearance with "Out of Sight." The two-time Oscar winner's recent ventures, including the premiere of "Jay Kelly" and the anticipated 2024 release of "Wolfs," further seal his intimate link with Venice.

Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera praised Clooney, describing him as "a complete and charismatic artist" whose extensive roles as an actor, director, and producer have profoundly impacted contemporary film. The festival, running from September 2 to 12, anticipates unveiling its full lineup this July.

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