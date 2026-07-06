Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Suez Canal Route Amid Security Re-evaluation
Danish shipping giant Maersk and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will restart routes through the Suez Canal as part of their Gemini network, opting to bypass Africa's Cape of Good Hope. This decision follows a reassessment of security risks in the Red Sea, after previous diversions due to conflicts involving Yemen's Houthis.
Danish shipping giant Maersk announced on Monday that it will recommence its Suez Canal services as part of its Gemini network, in collaboration with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd. This decision reflects a strategic shift away from previously favored routes around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.
Previously, shipping companies had diverted their Asia-Europe trade routes via Africa due to security concerns in the Red Sea, notably following attacks attributed to Yemen's Houthi forces, who claimed the actions were in solidarity with Palestinians.
Maersk's spokesperson stated, "This joint decision with Hapag-Lloyd follows a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in the Red Sea, marking a cautious return to the trans-Suez corridor." This move signifies an important step in restoring confidence in the traditional shipping route.