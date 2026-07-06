Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Suez Canal Route Amid Security Re-evaluation

Danish shipping giant Maersk and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will restart routes through the Suez Canal as part of their Gemini network, opting to bypass Africa's Cape of Good Hope. This decision follows a reassessment of security risks in the Red Sea, after previous diversions due to conflicts involving Yemen's Houthis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Danish Shipping Group Maersk Said On Monday That One Of The Services In Its Gemini Network With Germanys Hapaglloyd Will Resume Sailing Through The Suez Canal Instead Of Going Around Africas Cape Of Good Hope Shipping Companies Are Weighing A Return To The Critical Asiaeurope Trade Corridor After Vessels Were Rerouted Around Africa In Recent Years After Attacks In The Red Sea Which Yemens Houthis Said Were To Show Solidarity With Palestinians This Joint Decision With Hapaglloyd Comes Following Thorough Assessments Of The Security Situation In The Red Sea Area | Updated: 06-07-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 15:47 IST
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Suez Canal Route Amid Security Re-evaluation
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Danish shipping giant Maersk announced on Monday that it will recommence its Suez Canal services as part of its Gemini network, in collaboration with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd. This decision reflects a strategic shift away from previously favored routes around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

Previously, shipping companies had diverted their Asia-Europe trade routes via Africa due to security concerns in the Red Sea, notably following attacks attributed to Yemen's Houthi forces, who claimed the actions were in solidarity with Palestinians.

Maersk's spokesperson stated, "This joint decision with Hapag-Lloyd follows a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in the Red Sea, marking a cautious return to the trans-Suez corridor." This move signifies an important step in restoring confidence in the traditional shipping route.

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