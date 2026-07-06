Daring Heist at Musee Lalique: Jewel Thieves Strike Again!
In a swift burglary, thieves stole jewelry worth millions from the Musee Lalique in France, igniting memories of a similar heist at the Louvre. The museum confirmed the theft and police are examining CCTV footage. The museum remains closed for security assessments as investigations continue.
Brazen burglars executed a swift heist at the Musee Lalique in France, capturing attention less than a year after a major theft at the Louvre.
The masked culprits smashed through the museum's door and seized around 20 items, valued at several million euros.
Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage as the museum temporarily closes for security evaluations.