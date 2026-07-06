Daring Heist at Musee Lalique: Jewel Thieves Strike Again!

Burglars Grabbed Jewellery In A Lightning Raid On A French Museum Holding Works By Luxury Glassmaker Rene Lalique And His Family

Brazen burglars executed a swift heist at the Musee Lalique in France, capturing attention less than a year after a major theft at the Louvre.

The masked culprits smashed through the museum's door and seized around 20 items, valued at several million euros.

Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage as the museum temporarily closes for security evaluations.