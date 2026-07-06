Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a crucial diplomatic mission to Indonesia on Monday, where he was warmly received by President Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Airport. The visit aims to add momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that both nations elevated in 2018, focusing on enhancing cooperation across diverse sectors.

During his visit, PM Modi, alongside President Subianto, plans to explore the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta to strengthen cultural linkages. His arrival in Jakarta was marked by a ceremonial welcome with Indonesian Air Force fighter jets escorting his aircraft. A traditional dance performance was also part of the grand reception.

India's expanding cooperation with Indonesia is timely, with a focus on the critical minerals sector where Indonesia holds significant reserves. The visit aims to structurally strengthen institutional mechanisms and trade channels, reflecting India's commitment to its Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR Vision for a secure Indo-Pacific.