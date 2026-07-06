Belgium Challenges FIFA's Balogun Ban Suspension Amidst World Cup Clash

Belgium has been permitted to appeal FIFA's suspension of Folarin Balogun's one-match ban just before their World Cup clash with the US. The suspension was initially paused following an intervention by US President Donald Trump, prompting criticism and legal action by the Belgian Football Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 17:20 IST
Belgium Challenges FIFA's Balogun Ban Suspension Amidst World Cup Clash
Belgium coach Rudi Garcia (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a dramatic turn of events, Belgium has been granted the right to contest FIFA's decision to suspend the one-match ban on Folarin Balogun, less than 24 hours ahead of their critical FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against the United States. The surprise suspension of enforcement follows a call for review by U.S. President Donald Trump, stirring controversy.

The Royal Belgian Football Association is moving swiftly to appeal the suspension in what they regard as a perplexing case. The appeal allows both the U.S. Soccer Federation and the Belgian counterparts a limited timeframe to present their arguments, with written submissions required by early Monday.

The appeal proceedings will be reviewed by an impartial member of FIFA's Appeals Committee, unaffiliated with any UEFA or CONCACAF member nations, aiming to ensure objectivity. Initially, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee had announced the suspension of Balogun's match ban under Article 27 for a probation period of one year, spurring critical reactions among Belgian officials.

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