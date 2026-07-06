Kejriwal Challenges Modi Over Ayodhya Ram Mandir Allegations

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has launched a fierce critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging misconduct in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Kejriwal questioned why individuals allegedly involved in theft and land scams are being shielded by the government.

The remarks from Kejriwal followed a social media post by PM Modi praising BJP leader Nitin Nabin's simplicity and straightforwardness. Kejriwal responded by demanding accountability for alleged financial malpractices in the construction of the temple, pointing out that the nation deserves answers and action.

Amidst this political exchange, the controversy surrounding donations made to the Ram Mandir project has intensified. The opposition is calling for an independent investigation, while BJP leaders accuse them of politicizing an issue deeply connected to Hindu faith. (ANI)