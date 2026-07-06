Trial of Tyler Robinson for the Killing of Charlie Kirk Begins

Prosecutors Were Due To Begin Laying Out Their Case On Monday Arguing A Utah Man Should Stand Trial In Last Years Killing Of Charlie Kirk

The trial to determine whether Tyler Robinson should face proceedings for the alleged murder of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist, began Monday. The preliminary hearing, held in Provo, Utah, seeks to establish probable cause before District Court Judge Tony Graf.

Kirk, known for rallying young voters for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, was shot at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Robinson, a 23-year-old student, turned himself in after the incident, which sparked widespread discussions about political violence.

Prosecutors aim to present compelling evidence linking Robinson to the crime, including video footage and DNA. Robinson’s defense intends to challenge the validity of ballistic evidence. Charlie Kirk's widow and family members attended the hearing amidst debates on courtroom transparency.