Market Surge: Energy Supply Boosts Stocks Amid AI Earnings Watch

Global stocks rose, with energy supply increases lowering oil prices. Investors anticipate AI sector earnings, while economic indicators remain pivotal. Geopolitical tensions persist, influencing market stability. South Korean market remains strong due to AI demand, though the dollar strengthens amid mixed economic signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Futures Ticked Higher And European Stocks Traded Near Record Highs On Monday As The Potential For Increased Energy Supplies Pulled Down Oil Prices | Updated: 06-07-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 17:29 IST
Market Surge: Energy Supply Boosts Stocks Amid AI Earnings Watch
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In a marked upswing, U.S. futures ascended and European stock indices flirted with record peaks on Monday. A renewed energy supply promise helped to pull down oil prices, easing inflation fears as investors braced for a pivotal earnings season focused on the artificial intelligence sector.

Despite the absence of new breakthroughs in U.S.-Iran discussions, maritime traffic has remained robust through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Reports indicate 160 vessels navigated from Monday to Saturday last week. OPEC+ revealed a planned increase in oil output by 188,000 barrels daily starting August, pushing Brent crude prices down to approximately $71.95 a barrel.

As Wall Street resumed activity post-holiday, futures on the S&P 500 jumped 0.5%, while NASDAQ futures advanced 1.1%. European shares, as measured by STOXX 600, slipped slightly after peaking at a new high. Investors continue to reduce rate hike bets amidst easing energy prices, providing a timely boon to growth-sensitive markets.

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