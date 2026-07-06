Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Government of Misleading Over HMT Land Ownership

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy accuses the Karnataka government of spreading misinformation regarding HMT land ownership, amidst a legal dispute. He urges restraint to prevent jeopardizing efforts to revive the HMT factory, cautioning against affecting future employment opportunities for youths. The matter awaits resolution in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 17:26 IST
Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Government of Misleading Over HMT Land Ownership
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has accused the Karnataka government of deliberately spreading misinformation regarding the ownership of land belonging to Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT). He claims the state misused a recently retired officer in alleging that the land is officially under the Forest Department's jurisdiction.

Speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy dismissed media reports suggesting the Forest Department had issued a notice to take possession of HMT’s 430-acre land, labeling the claims as inaccurate. He emphasized that the dispute remains sub judice and warned that such speculation could undermine central efforts to revive the HMT plant in Bengaluru.

The minister expressed concern that the misinformation could damage employment prospects for youth, as the Ministry of Heavy Industries develops plans to rejuvenate the factory. He called for the state government to halt the spread of such news and commit to truthful reporting, aligning with ongoing legal proceedings.

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