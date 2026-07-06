Adnan Sami's Musical Tribute Reinforces Indo-Iranian Cultural Ties

In a significant cultural moment, H.E. Saeid Reza MosayebMotlagh, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai, alongside Mr. Mohammad Reza Fazel, Director of the Culture House of Iran, extended their gratitude to renowned musician PadmaShri Adnan Sami for his latest musical tribute.

The piece, dedicated to the Late Supreme Leader and the people of Iran, was praised for its emotional depth and artistic sensitivity, portraying it as a symbol of cultural respect and humanitarian values. This meeting underscores the longstanding artistic friendship between India and Iran.

Adnan Sami's composition has transcended borders, resonating with audiences globally as a message of peace, unity, and shared humanity. The gathering served as a testament to the growing cultural interactions between Indian and Iranian artists, highlighting music as a universal language that bridges nations.