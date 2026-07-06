Yuvraj Singh Lauds Neymar Jr.'s Legendary Farewell: A Journey of Magic and Triumph

Ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh praised Neymar Jr. after the Brazilian football star retired from international play, highlighting his remarkable career marked by 80 goals in 130 matches. Despite Brazil's exit, Neymar ended with a penalty goal against Norway. Norway, led by Erling Haaland, progressed, securing a historic quarter-final berth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 17:58 IST
Yuvraj Singh Lauds Neymar Jr.'s Legendary Farewell: A Journey of Magic and Triumph
Neymar (Photo: X/@neymarjr). Image Credit: ANI

In a heartfelt tribute, former Indian cricket icon Yuvraj Singh applauded Brazilian football legend Neymar Jr. following his decision to retire from international football. The announcement came after Brazil, five-time world champions, faced a shocking 2-1 defeat against Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, marking a premature exit.

Despite the loss, Neymar managed to make his mark with a goal in stoppage time, concluding his illustrious international career with 80 goals over 130 appearances. His contribution, hailed as magical by Yuvraj, began and ended at New York's MetLife Stadium, a site of great personal significance.

Norway's stunning victory, orchestrated by striker Erling Haaland's two late goals, propelled them into their first-ever World Cup quarter-finals. Brazil's defeat, despite dominating earlier phases of the game, was sealed after Andeas Schjelderup's game-changing play. Neymar's penalty remained merely a consolation for the disheartened Brazil team. (ANI)

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