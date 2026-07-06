Yuvraj Singh Lauds Neymar Jr.'s Legendary Farewell: A Journey of Magic and Triumph

In a heartfelt tribute, former Indian cricket icon Yuvraj Singh applauded Brazilian football legend Neymar Jr. following his decision to retire from international football. The announcement came after Brazil, five-time world champions, faced a shocking 2-1 defeat against Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, marking a premature exit.

Despite the loss, Neymar managed to make his mark with a goal in stoppage time, concluding his illustrious international career with 80 goals over 130 appearances. His contribution, hailed as magical by Yuvraj, began and ended at New York's MetLife Stadium, a site of great personal significance.

Norway's stunning victory, orchestrated by striker Erling Haaland's two late goals, propelled them into their first-ever World Cup quarter-finals. Brazil's defeat, despite dominating earlier phases of the game, was sealed after Andeas Schjelderup's game-changing play. Neymar's penalty remained merely a consolation for the disheartened Brazil team. (ANI)