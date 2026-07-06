The recently enacted Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law in China is raising alarm about Beijing's growing international reach. According to The Taipei Times, a Taiwanese security official has voiced concerns about potential transnational repression of critics, suggesting the legislation could be a tool for wider global control.

The law mandates Chinese citizens to protect national unity, warning that actions perceived as undermining ethnic unity worldwide could lead to legal repercussions. However, its ambiguity about what constitutes offensive actions fuels fears of broad interpretation. The Taiwanese official, speaking anonymously, cited over 10,000 cases where China purportedly abducted or forcibly returned dissidents from abroad.

Beijing's methods allegedly include employing overseas police networks for monitoring, seizing dissidents' family properties in China, and leveraging Interpol 'red notices' for political gain. These tactics, aimed at curbing dissent, highlight growing international concern over China's approach to handling criticism, as documented by The Taipei Times.