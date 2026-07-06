Azerbaijan Protests Russian Drone Strike on SOCAR Facility

Azerbaijans Foreign Ministry Said On Monday It Had Summoned Russias Ambassador To Protest Over What It Said Was A Russian Drone Strike On A Fuel Station Belonging To State Oil And Gas Company Socar In Ukraines Mykolaiv Region On Sunday Russia Has Been Systematically Striking Ukrainian Fuel Stations In Retaliation For Kyivs Escalating Campaign Against Russias Own Energy Infrastructure

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry took a significant diplomatic step on Monday, summoning the Russian ambassador. This action was in response to what Azerbaijan claims was a Russian drone attack on a SOCAR fuel station located in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region on Sunday.

The alleged drone strike by Russia comes amid a broader pattern of targeting Ukrainian fuel stations. This is reportedly in retaliation for Ukraine's intensified campaign against Russian energy infrastructure.

The ongoing exchanges between the two countries have led to notable fuel shortages across many Russian regions, adding further strain to the international dispute.