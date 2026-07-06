Azerbaijan Protests Russian Drone Strike on SOCAR Facility
Azerbaijan has officially protested to Russia regarding an alleged drone strike on a SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine. The strike is part of Russia's response to Ukraine's actions against its energy infrastructure, leading to fuel shortages in Russia. The diplomatic tension highlights ongoing geopolitical strife.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry took a significant diplomatic step on Monday, summoning the Russian ambassador. This action was in response to what Azerbaijan claims was a Russian drone attack on a SOCAR fuel station located in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region on Sunday.
The alleged drone strike by Russia comes amid a broader pattern of targeting Ukrainian fuel stations. This is reportedly in retaliation for Ukraine's intensified campaign against Russian energy infrastructure.
The ongoing exchanges between the two countries have led to notable fuel shortages across many Russian regions, adding further strain to the international dispute.
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