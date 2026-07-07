Zimbabwe's Central Bank Deputy Governor to Speak at African Mining Week

Dr. Innocent Matshe, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), has been confirmed as a speaker at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, where he will discuss how central banks can help finance mining projects, support mineral processing and create stable investment environments. His participation comes as African countries place greater emphasis on mobilising capital to unlock the continent's vast mineral resources and expand value-added industries.

Central bank leaders to discuss mining finance

African Mining Week 2026 will be held in Cape Town from 14 to 16 October and will bring together government officials, financial institutions, investors and mining executives from across the continent.

Dr. Matshe will participate in the Central Bank Governors, Finance and Investor Roundtable, where discussions will focus on financing strategies for Africa's mining industry. Participants are expected to explore innovative funding models, public-private partnerships and monetary policies that can attract greater private investment into mining projects.

The roundtable will also examine ways to unlock Africa's estimated $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral wealth by improving access to capital and strengthening financial support for resource development.

Zimbabwe expands support for gold and mineral processing

Zimbabwe continues to increase support for its mining sector as it targets 55 metric tonnes of gold production in 2026, up from 50.6 metric tonnes in 2025 and 38.6 metric tonnes in 2024. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has expanded its gold purchase programme, which provides financing to mining companies while encouraging the formalisation of the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASGM) sector.

To ease foreign currency challenges faced by miners, the central bank pays artisanal and small-scale gold producers directly in foreign currency. These producers account for more than 60 per cent of Zimbabwe's total gold output, and the arrangement enables them to purchase equipment, improve productivity and expand operations. Dr Matshe will also participate in the Unlocking Refining Investment panel, where industry leaders will discuss financing approaches to encourage investment in mineral processing and downstream beneficiation across Africa.

Focus on value addition and investment climate

Zimbabwe is stepping up efforts to process more of its mineral resources domestically instead of exporting raw materials. The government is seeking around $1 billion in lithium processing investments before its planned January 2027 ban on lithium concentrate exports, a policy intended to encourage local beneficiation and increase the value of mineral exports. The country is also expanding its gold refining capacity through the approval of a new refinery in Bulawayo, supporting plans to process a larger share of domestically produced gold.

During African Mining Week, Dr. Matshe is expected to outline how the Reserve Bank's monetary policies, foreign exchange reforms and financing initiatives are helping strengthen Zimbabwe's mining value chain while creating a more attractive environment for investment across exploration, production, refining and mineral processing.