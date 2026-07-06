Zimbabwe Stuns Bangladesh in Nail-Biting ODI Thriller

Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh by 25 runs in a low-scoring ODI match. Captain Richard Ngarava shone with a 3-31 bowling performance and a crucial 63-run partnership with Newman Nyamhuri. Despite Nahid Rana's impressive 6-21, Zimbabwe defended their total of 140 at Harare Sports Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zimbabwe Won A Lowscoring First Oneday International Against Bangladesh By Runs On Monday As Captain Richard Ngarava Led The Way He Took As Zimbabwe Bowled Bangladesh Out For In Overs | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:00 IST
Zimbabwe Stuns Bangladesh in Nail-Biting ODI Thriller
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Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning victory against Bangladesh in the first one-day international on Monday, winning by 25 runs in a tense encounter at the Harare Sports Club.

Captain Richard Ngarava led from the front, claiming three wickets for 31 runs, and playing a key role in a 63-run ninth-wicket stand with Newman Nyamhuri that was vital in raising Zimbabwe from a perilous 70-8 position.

Despite Nahid Rana's impressive 6-21 haul for Bangladesh, the visitors faltered, failing to chase down Zimbabwe's modest total of 140 all out in 36.4 overs, and collapsing for 116 in 33.1 overs. The second ODI is set for Thursday at the same venue.

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