LG Series Spotlights Community Heroes Through Lasting Makeovers

A new television series by LG Electronics South Africa is putting the spotlight on community organisations instead of competition, showing how practical improvements can make a lasting difference in people's daily lives. Make Life Good, produced in partnership with MultiChoice and hosted by Jessica Nkosi, follows six change-makers from South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya as they return to causes they already support and help transform spaces that serve local communities.

Community needs take centre stage

Unlike traditional reality shows built around prizes or eliminations, Make Life Good focuses on solving real problems faced by schools, children's homes and community organisations. Each episode gives build teams just 24 hours to renovate a facility chosen by one of the featured "Achievers." The renovations are designed around the practical needs of each organisation, with LG providing technology and appliances intended to improve day-to-day operations long after filming has ended. The series has been airing on Mzansi Magic every Thursday since 11 June, with repeat broadcasts on Saturdays and Sundays. It is also available to audiences in Kenya and Nigeria as part of LG's broader regional storytelling initiative.

Everyday improvements create lasting impact

The opening episode features former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and current team manager Williams Okpara, who selected Kensington Secondary School's football programme in Johannesburg. For years, coaches and teachers washed the team's football kits at home because the school lacked proper facilities, while players changed in a room with minimal infrastructure. The makeover introduced new laundry equipment and storage solutions designed to ease the burden on volunteers and improve conditions for young athletes.

Another episode follows mountaineer Saray Khumalo at LIV Lanseria, where a children's home received a fully equipped kitchen, including a large-capacity refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The upgraded facilities are expected to save caregivers valuable time while improving food preparation for children living at the home.

Other featured organisations include the Bold Men Skills Programme, where upgraded audiovisual equipment and climate control have improved training conditions for unemployed men, as well as Botshabelo Babies Home, The House Group and the Moses Molelekwa Arts Foundation.

Focus shifts from charity to sustainable support

LG Electronics South Africa says the series reflects a different approach to corporate social investment by addressing operational challenges instead of simply making donations.

According to Pennileigh Naidu, Head of Corporate Marketing and PR at LG Electronics South Africa, each intervention began by identifying the everyday challenges organisations face before selecting technology that could remove those obstacles. The emphasis, she said, is on creating long-term value through practical solutions that continue benefiting communities after the television cameras leave.

The six featured Achievers include Williams Okpara, Saray Khumalo, filmmaker Adze Ugah, data specialist Esther Munyi, entrepreneur Thandi Mavata and communications strategist Perpetual Kendi. Together, they support projects ranging from schools and orphanages to skills development centres and arts organisations, demonstrating how targeted investments can strengthen community facilities across South Africa.