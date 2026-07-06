Rain Spencer & Ariana Greenblatt Cast in 'Little Five'

Rain Spencer and Ariana Greenblatt are teaming up for the upcoming feature film 'Little Five', under the banner of Anne Hathaway’s production entity Somewhere Pictures alongside Pigasus Pictures, as reported by Deadline. Steering the directorial helm is Ian Samuels, working from a screenplay crafted by Gillian Williams and Paul Shoulberg. Further casting and production specifics are yet to surface.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Indiana University during the early 1980s, 'Little Five' draws inspiration from the iconic Little 500 bicycle race. This film narrates the journey of four diverse young women converging to pursue one shared, audacious dream. Amid their quest to become a part of one of America’s illustrious collegiate sporting events, they unearth the profound reality that true achievement is a collective effort, and reimagining history can begin with a single determined team. Based on true events, the narrative encapsulates the spirit of a distinct era marked by lofty aspirations, daring risks, unforgettable tunes, and the trailblazing women who redefined collegiate sports.

Rain Spencer, recognized for her breakthrough in the series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty', bagged the Best Performance award at the Tribeca Festival for Good Girl Jane and is currently making waves with 'Big Girls Don't Cry', showcased at Sundance. Meanwhile, Ariana Greenblatt graces the screen with her performances in 'Barbie' and 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't'. She is represented by Untitled Entertainment, CAA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.