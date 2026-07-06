Klaus Schwab's Return to WEF Advisory Role Sparks Discussion

Klaus Schwab, architect of the World Economic Forum, is reportedly planning a return to the organization. According to the Wall Street Journal, Schwab seeks an advisory role that grants him influence over future leadership appointments.

Having led WEF's iconic Davos gathering for decades, Schwab resigned last April amid allegations of misconduct, which were ultimately unfounded after an August 2025 investigation.

BlackRock's CEO Larry Fink and Roche's vice-chair Andre Hoffmann now temporarily chair the WEF board. Representatives of both Schwab and WEF have refrained from commenting on these developments.