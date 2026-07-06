Supreme Court Upholds Texas App Store Accountability Act

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to suspend Texas' law mandating age verification for app downloads and purchases, keeping it active amidst a constitutional free speech challenge. This case, initiated by a tech industry group and students, underscores ongoing debates regarding online protection for minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Declined On Monday To Block A Texas Law Requiring App Stores And Developers To Verify The Age Of Mobile Device Users | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:32 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Texas App Store Accountability Act
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The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a request to block a Texas law requiring age verification for app downloads on mobile devices. The law, which aims to protect minors by necessitating parental consent for purchases and downloads, faces a free speech challenge from a technology industry group and students.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, joined by Students Engaged in Advancing Texas and two individual students, sued to stop the enforcement of the law, arguing it infringes on the First Amendment. The Supreme Court's decision to uphold the law echoes a similar ruling favoring state-mandated age checks on pornographic websites.

Texas' App Store Accountability Act, passed in 2025, aligns with broader regulatory efforts to govern children's smartphone usage. Although a lower court judge previously blocked the law citing constitutional concerns, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated it, emphasizing the state's role in protecting child welfare.

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