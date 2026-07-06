Haryana's Medical Milestone: Expansion and Excellence

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared doctors the societal guiding light, crediting the national healthcare expansion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. At an IMA event, Saini celebrated Haryana's healthcare advancements and commitments, while Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda praised India's vaccine success and the broader Ayushman Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:32 IST
Haryana's Medical Milestone: Expansion and Excellence
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a recent gathering organized by the Indian Medical Association in Ambala City, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extolled doctors as the guiding lights of society. He emphasized the significant expansion of healthcare infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, lauding the advances made in both Haryana and nationwide.

Addressing the assembly, Saini likened the medical profession to 'Vaidyo Narayano Hari', a revered status in Indian scriptures, underscoring the profession's dedication to humanity. He pointed out the progress in health care over the past 12 years, notably under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme which has benefited millions in Haryana alone.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda echoed these sentiments, outlining the strides made in vaccination and primary healthcare services through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Nadda highlighted India's self-sufficiency in vaccine production during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also stressing the importance of telemedicine and Ayurvedic healthcare.

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