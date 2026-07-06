Ferrari Unveils Limited-Edition 12Cilindri Manuale: A Modern Manual Marvel

Ferrari has launched the limited-edition 12Cilindri Manuale, featuring a 6.5-litre V12 engine, manual control architecture, and personalization options. Limited to 1,499 units, the car offers both manual and automatic driving experiences, embodying Ferrari's legacy with a fusion of classic design and modern technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:58 IST
Ferrari Unveils Limited-Edition 12Cilindri Manuale: A Modern Manual Marvel
Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale (Photo/Ferrari press release). Image Credit: ANI

Ferrari has unveiled the 12Cilindri Manuale, a limited-edition model that combines tradition with innovation. According to a company statement, this model is equipped with a naturally aspirated V12 engine and introduces a new manual control system, which offers a unique blend of manual and automatic driving experiences.

The production run of the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale is capped at 1,499 units, a nod to the displacement of Ferrari's original twelve-cylinder engine from 1947, marking a significant milestone in the brand's storied history. Through Ferrari's Tailor Made personalisation programme, the vehicle promises bespoke craftsmanship and detailed design.

This high-performance model is driven by a 6.5-litre V12 engine that delivers 830 horsepower and reaches a top speed exceeding 340 km/h. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 3.0 seconds. The intricate manual control setup, with elements like a gear lever and clutch-by-wire system, reinterprets Ferrari's classic manual transmission in a contemporary form.

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