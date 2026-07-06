Ferrari Unveils Limited-Edition 12Cilindri Manuale: A Modern Manual Marvel

Ferrari has unveiled the 12Cilindri Manuale, a limited-edition model that combines tradition with innovation. According to a company statement, this model is equipped with a naturally aspirated V12 engine and introduces a new manual control system, which offers a unique blend of manual and automatic driving experiences.

The production run of the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale is capped at 1,499 units, a nod to the displacement of Ferrari's original twelve-cylinder engine from 1947, marking a significant milestone in the brand's storied history. Through Ferrari's Tailor Made personalisation programme, the vehicle promises bespoke craftsmanship and detailed design.

This high-performance model is driven by a 6.5-litre V12 engine that delivers 830 horsepower and reaches a top speed exceeding 340 km/h. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 3.0 seconds. The intricate manual control setup, with elements like a gear lever and clutch-by-wire system, reinterprets Ferrari's classic manual transmission in a contemporary form.