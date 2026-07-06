Trump on the Edge: Deal or Decision

President Donald Trump declared that the United States would either negotiate a deal with Iran or complete previous missions with finality. Trump expressed a preference for reaching a diplomatic agreement, indicating a choice between diplomacy or decisive action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Monday That The United States Will Either Make A Deal With Iran Or Finish The Job He Said He Would Rather Make A Deal | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:35 IST
Trump on the Edge: Deal or Decision
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum concerning future dealings with Iran, stating that the United States faces a choice between negotiation and a definitive resolution.

In a statement made on Monday, Trump emphasized his preference for diplomacy, advocating for a peaceful and strategic agreement.

However, he made it clear that the administration is prepared to take decisive action should negotiations fail, highlighting the critical nature of U.S. foreign policy decisions.

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