Trump on the Edge: Deal or Decision

President Donald Trump Said On Monday That The United States Will Either Make A Deal With Iran Or Finish The Job He Said He Would Rather Make A Deal

President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum concerning future dealings with Iran, stating that the United States faces a choice between negotiation and a definitive resolution.

In a statement made on Monday, Trump emphasized his preference for diplomacy, advocating for a peaceful and strategic agreement.

However, he made it clear that the administration is prepared to take decisive action should negotiations fail, highlighting the critical nature of U.S. foreign policy decisions.