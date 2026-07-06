Trump on the Edge: Deal or Decision
President Donald Trump declared that the United States would either negotiate a deal with Iran or complete previous missions with finality. Trump expressed a preference for reaching a diplomatic agreement, indicating a choice between diplomacy or decisive action.
President Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum concerning future dealings with Iran, stating that the United States faces a choice between negotiation and a definitive resolution.
In a statement made on Monday, Trump emphasized his preference for diplomacy, advocating for a peaceful and strategic agreement.
However, he made it clear that the administration is prepared to take decisive action should negotiations fail, highlighting the critical nature of U.S. foreign policy decisions.