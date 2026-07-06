Timely Action Averts Tragedy as Pune Building Collapses

A two-storey building in the Dhangar Galli area of Pune's Somwar Peth crumbled to the ground on Monday, according to an official announcement. The incident could have turned catastrophic if not for the swift and decisive action by the local fire brigade, which prevented any casualties.

The Pune Fire Department's Public Relations Officer confirmed that no injuries or loss of life occurred during the building's collapse. The prompt response highlights the efficacy and readiness of the city’s emergency services.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the causes of the incident, while further details remain to be disclosed as they are thoroughly examining the site for any evolving hazards.