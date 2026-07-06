Yen Under Pressure: Intervention Threat Looms as Four-Decade Lows Persist

The Japanese yen found itself near a four-decade low on Monday, heightening concerns of possible official intervention. Despite attempts at stabilization, the currency traded around 162.3 per dollar, just off from last week's nadir of 162.84—a level unseen since 1986.

This has left traders on edge, especially following a brief surge in buying last Thursday. Meanwhile, the U.S. job growth slowdown reported last week lessened the probability of an immediate Federal Reserve interest-rate increase, offering some respite to global markets.

However, concerns loom as the yen struggles amidst the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, along with Japan's fiscal policies. Economists like Moh Siong Sim suggest the yen will stay under pressure in the short term, despite possible intervention attempts by Japanese authorities.