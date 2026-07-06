French Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Over Heatwave Handling

The French government narrowly avoided a vote of no-confidence in parliament concerning its response to a severe heatwave in late June. Critics argued that the administration's actions were inadequate, prompting the parliamentary challenge. The government, however, managed to gather enough support to remain in power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The French Government Survived A Vote Of Noconfidence In Parliament On Monday Over Its Handling Of A Severe Heatwave In Late June | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:31 IST
French Government Survives No-Confidence Vote Over Heatwave Handling
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The French government narrowly survived a vote of no-confidence on Monday, sparked by its handling of a severe heatwave that swept through the nation in late June.

Opposition parties claimed ineptitude and insufficient preparation contributed to the adverse impacts of the extreme temperatures.

Despite the criticism, the ruling coalition secured enough votes to retain control, continuing their administration amid growing environmental challenges.

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