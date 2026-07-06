India's Steel Sector Shows Resilient Growth Amid Rising Imports

India's steel industry demonstrated substantial growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-2027, as highlighted by the recent data from the Ministry of Steel. Finished steel consumption surged by 8.3% year-on-year, reaching 41.6 million tonnes from April to June. This growth outpaced production, which ascended by 5.9% to 41.0 million tonnes, reflecting robust domestic demand.

Monthly figures revealed that in June alone, finished steel consumption rose by 7.2% year-on-year to 14.2 million tonnes, while production increased slightly less at 6% to 13.8 million tonnes. Overall, the Ministry acknowledged the continued expansion of the sector across various key production and consumption metrics.

Despite the growth, India was a net importer of finished steel. Imports of finished steel saw a stark rise of 49.2% to 2.06 million tonnes during the quarter, while exports also climbed by 31.4% to 1.59 million tonnes. The Ministry reported a drop in domestic steel prices in June and highlighted rising NMDC iron ore prices, contrasting with reduced scrap and manganese ore costs. In addition, ongoing industry developments include digital initiatives and policy measures, aiming for a substantial increase in steelmaking capacity.