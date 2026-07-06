India's Steel Sector Shows Resilient Growth Amid Rising Imports

India's steel sector exhibited strong growth in Q1 FY2026-27, with consumption surpassing production and imports skyrocketing by 49.2%. While production rose, domestic demand led to India's status as a net importer. Policy initiatives and digital transformations are reshaping the industry's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:58 IST
India's Steel Sector Shows Resilient Growth Amid Rising Imports
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's steel industry demonstrated substantial growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-2027, as highlighted by the recent data from the Ministry of Steel. Finished steel consumption surged by 8.3% year-on-year, reaching 41.6 million tonnes from April to June. This growth outpaced production, which ascended by 5.9% to 41.0 million tonnes, reflecting robust domestic demand.

Monthly figures revealed that in June alone, finished steel consumption rose by 7.2% year-on-year to 14.2 million tonnes, while production increased slightly less at 6% to 13.8 million tonnes. Overall, the Ministry acknowledged the continued expansion of the sector across various key production and consumption metrics.

Despite the growth, India was a net importer of finished steel. Imports of finished steel saw a stark rise of 49.2% to 2.06 million tonnes during the quarter, while exports also climbed by 31.4% to 1.59 million tonnes. The Ministry reported a drop in domestic steel prices in June and highlighted rising NMDC iron ore prices, contrasting with reduced scrap and manganese ore costs. In addition, ongoing industry developments include digital initiatives and policy measures, aiming for a substantial increase in steelmaking capacity.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026