NCLT Order Clears Path for Entertainment City's Revival

The Bhutani Group celebrates a pivotal NCLT ruling that clarifies legalities surrounding Entertainment City Limited. With a focus on redevelopment and stakeholder collaboration, the project aims to transform Entertainment City into a top-tier destination. The proposed makeover promises innovative attractions, global brands, and sustainable infrastructure for long-term growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:46 IST
NCLT Order Clears Path for Entertainment City's Revival
Entertainment City Set to Emerge as North India's Largest Integrated Entertainment and Lifestyle Destination, Creating Thousands of Employment Opportunities. Image Credit: ANI

The Bhutani Group has hailed the recent National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order, which provides legal clarity regarding Entertainment City Limited (ECL). This ruling resolves longstanding legal disputes and opens avenues for the redevelopment of one of North India's iconic entertainment hubs.

Entertainment City, strategically located in the heart of Delhi-NCR, spans approximately 147 acres and is home to renowned attractions such as The Great India Place Mall and Worlds of Wonder Theme Park. The Bhutani Group, part of Parmesh Construction Company Limited, plans a comprehensive revamp of the site.

Initiatives include modernizing existing facilities, expanding attractions, and incorporating smart technologies. Bhutani Group emphasizes collaboration with stakeholders, particularly Unitech, to realize the project's full potential and reaffirm its status as a leading tourism and lifestyle destination. The envisioned transformation aims to boost tourism, create jobs, and attract international brands.

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