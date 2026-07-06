Federal Judge Upholds Verdict Against Musk in Twitter Investor Fraud Case

A Federal Judge On Monday Rejected Elon Musks Bid To Dismiss A Recent Jury Verdict Finding That The Worlds Richest Person Defrauded Twitter Investors When Buying The Social Media Company

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has upheld a jury verdict against Elon Musk, who was accused of defrauding Twitter investors during his acquisition of the social media giant.

The judge's decision also dismissed Musk's attempt to decertify the class of investors involved in the case, maintaining the group's legal standing.

Additionally, the court granted the investors' request for prejudgment interest, which could significantly impact the financial outcomes of the case.