Lionel Richie's Recovery and Resilient Return to the Stage

Lionel Richie is on the mend after a health scare during his 'Sing a Song All Night Long Tour' led to postponing shows. After addressing fans' concerns on Instagram, Richie joyously returned to performances in Pittsburgh and Detroit, expressing gratitude and humor while rescheduling Illinois and Ohio concerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:52 IST
Lionel Richie's Recovery and Resilient Return to the Stage
Lionel Richie (Photo/Instagram/ @lionelrichie). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie has given fans a sigh of relief after sharing that he is recovering well following a health scare during his North American 'Sing a Song All Night Long Tour'. According to E! News, Richie, 77, experienced a dizzy spell during the opening night in St. Paul, Minnesota, prompting him to postpone concerts in Illinois and Ohio.

In an Instagram update on July 4, Richie thanked fans for their support, stating, "I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you." Despite the hiccup, Richie returned to the stage in Pittsburgh on June 30, and then in Detroit on July 1, where he praised the audience for their energy and expressed his eagerness for future performances.

Richie humorously recounted the health scare that occurred while performing 'Dancing on the Ceiling', making light of the situation by joking that it was the first time he performed the hit while seated. However, after attempting to continue, he exited the stage following 'Three Times a Lady'. The postponements were announced by Live Nation Chicago, noting Richie's need to rest under medical advice.

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